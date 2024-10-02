NLTF Marks Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary  in IDP Camps

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) distributed essential clothing and food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Karmajiji and Durumi.

The donation, aimed at uplifting the downtrodden, demonstrates NLTF’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting national unity.

Explaining the gesture, the Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, said, “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, we remember those who have been displaced from their homes due to conflict and disaster. Today, we stand in solidarity with you, our brothers and sisters, who have had to leave behind the comfort and familiarity of your homes.

He added, “This donation symbolizes our commitment to your well-being and our resolve to support vulnerable communities. We believe that every Nigerian deserves dignity, hope, and a chance to rebuild. We pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our great nation. May this independence anniversary mark a new beginning for our country, and may we continue to strive for a brighter future for all.”

Adeyanju explained that through this gesture, “we hope to bring some comfort and relief to your lives.”

The NLTF boss further said, “Let us work together to provide support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration as the president strives to build a greater Nigeria where every citizen can access opportunities and every child can grow up with hope and promise.“

The donated items included canvas, balls, T-shirts, towels, socks, bags of corn, millet, garri, rice and detergents.

Mohammed S.D, the Acting Director Parastatal who represented the minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, came in the company of Dr. Cyprian Eddey Kpakolo, Director of Policy Implementation and Monitoring of Government Decisions, expressed Adeyanju’s genuine concern for the well-being of those at the camp. He emphasised that the NLTF chief’s visit demonstrated his love and care for them and that he is committed to doing more to support them.

Idris Ibrahim Halilu, speaking on behalf of the Durumi IDP camp, expressed appreciation for the donations.

“We thank the entire NLTF team for remembering us in our time of need. Your kindness has brought joy and hope to our lives. As internally displaced persons, we have faced unimaginable challenges,” said Halilu. “We have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. But we have not lost hope. We are grateful for what you have done. I came here when I was 62, but now I am 73 years old. You have remembered us, and God will bless everything you do. You have remembered the poor. You have remembered God.”

Women Leader of Durumi IDP camp, Liatu Ayuba, stated, “We are grateful for the love you have shown us today. Our children have been very happy ever since they were told that you were coming. May God bless everything you do for remembering the poor and vulnerable. May your efforts be rewarded, and may you continue to support those in need.”

Ayuba also urged NLTF to continue supporting the IDP camp.

Abdulazeez Yakubu, Secretary of the Karamajiji IDP camp, echoed similar sentiments and wished NLTF success more success.

The donation is a testament to NLTF’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting Good Causes across Nigeria.