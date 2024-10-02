N8m up for Grabs at Chief of Defence Staff Independence Day Basketball 

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen.C.G Musa will organise a basketball championship with total prize money of N8million in celebration of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.

The tournament is scheduled to hold between October 2 and 6, 2024, at the Mo Arena, Wuse Zone 5 Abuja.

From the breakdown of the prize money, the tournament winner will earn N4 million, while the runner-up will grab N2.5 million. The third placed team will receive N1.5 million.

The organisers promise the event to be an exciting display of skill and athleticism and a championship which aims to promote unity, teamwork and healthy competition among Nigerian basketball teams, while also showcasing the country’s rich basketball talent.

The championship will feature a round-robin group stage, followed by knockout stages. The teams will compete in two groups of five teams each, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.