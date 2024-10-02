Greensprings School Kicks off 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Uchechukwu Nnaike

To mark four decades of educational excellence and leadership, Greensprings School has launched a year-long programme of events featuring monthly themes to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

In line with each theme, the school will host a series of engaging events involving students, staff, parents, alumni, and other members of its community. The events aim to showcase the school’s rich history, significant achievements, and dedication to providing holistic Education.

Deputy Director of Education at Greensprings School, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo, expressed excitement about the milestone, saying, “We are thrilled to celebrate 40 years of shaping lives and developing global citizens here at Greensprings School. This journey has been transformative, and we have witnessed remarkable growth in our students, staff, and community over the years.

“As we look to the future, we are increasingly excited about the opportunities that await us. We will continue to inspire excellence, embrace innovation, and broaden our impact in the education sector. The next chapter promises to be as dynamic and enriching as the last.”

The celebration, which commenced with the September theme, ‘Embracing Excellence – Academic and Non-Academic’, highlights the school’s dedication to providing a well-rounded education, emphasising excellence in every aspect of its operation.

Reflecting on the September theme of Embracing Excellence, Ms. Oni Omolade, a teacher at the school, stated via a video presentation during the parents’ orientation/meet and greet event that excellence at the school extends beyond the classroom.

“With academic achievements celebrated alongside accomplishments in sports, leadership, music and performing arts, students are encouraged to explore their passions and take part in community service projects to foster a sense of responsibility and global citizenship,” she explained.

In addition to commemorating its history, the school PTA has embarked on two legacy projects: an Aquatic Centre on the Anthony Campus and a Performing Arts Centre on the Lekki Campus. They intend to deliver on these projects and other initiatives during the 40th-anniversary celebrations as they look forward to further enhancing Greensprings School’s impact in the Nigerian education sector.

Greensprings remains committed to providing a world-class education that nurtures not only academic excellence but the overall well-being of each child.