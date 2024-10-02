Finalists Emerge in P’Harcourt Education Champions League for Secondary Schools 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Four Port Harcourt-based secondary schools have qualified for the finals of the first Education Champions League (ECL) quiz competition organised for school students in Rivers State.

The finalists are: Federal Government Girls’ College Abuloma; Aladumo International School; Enitonna High School; and Seacrest Preparatory School, with two each emerging from the semi final stages conducted simultaneously at Aladumo International School and Seacrest Preparatory School.

While Federal Government Girls’ Abuloma and Aladumo emerged from the Seacrest Preparatory School centre, Enitona High School and Seacrest Preparatory School came out tops from the Aladumo International School centre

The finalists emerged after an intense competition with 16 schools. The final has been slated for October 26, 2024, where the finalists will be competing for three different awards; the O.B Lulu Briggs, Claude Ake and Boma Erokosima Awards.

The prizes on offer are N10 million for the champion; N5 million for the first runner-up, and N2.5 million for the second runner-up.

The coordinator of the competition, Datom Kio Lawson, who spoke at the end of the exercise, urged the schools which could not make it to the final stages not to feel inferior to any school, explaining that there was an element of luck in the competition.

“This is the first time and I’m sure that as the competition expands, more schools will take part. I want to congratulate the schools that participated this year and pray that you do better next time.”

He wished the schools that made it to the finals continuous success for their schools, saying; “it is not about taking first, second or third, it’s about taking part, that is the main thing, expanding your reading habits and try and improve the reading culture in the state.”

According to N’kay Amadi, an official of the league, “the Education Champions League aims to revive the reading culture among the youths in Rivers State through academic debates, arts, and leadership programmes.

“Every participating school has showcased remarkable talent and dedication, making this competition a true celebration of intellect and creativity,” Amadi said.