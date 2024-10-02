FCET Umunze Commences Bread Production 

The FECETU Bakery, a brainchild of the management of Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, on September 27, 2024, began the production and sale of ‘FECETU Delicious Bread’ and other confectioneries.

While unveiling the bread, the Provost, Prof. Theresa Okoli, thanked the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for sponsoring the project, describing it as a lifeline for the college. She said the legacy project would outlive her tenure as provost and expressed excitement about investing in the future.

The provost commended her management team for their support towards the project, which she said would also serve as a practical training facility for staff and students on bread production.

Okoli said the bakery was part of the initiatives of the present administration to bolster the internal revenue-generating base and enhance the financial autonomy of the institution.

She added that the bakery would serve as a practical course in entrepreneurship education for students and equip them with requisite skills.

She, therefore, encouraged staff and students to take advantage of the opportunity to gain practical experience and equip themselves with employable skills.

The provost said that the neatness of the bakery and its production line was second to none and urged the workers never to lower the standard.

The Registar, Dr. (Mrs) B.C. Nkah, expressed joy and thanked the provost for the dream come true.

She expressed satisfaction with the modern baking facilities and the quality of bread produced on the first day.

The Deputy Provost, Dr. ThankGod Nzeribe, congratulated Okoli and Dr. JOC Orah on their commitment to successfully launching FECETU Delicious Bread. He expressed hope that the packaged water plant already completed in the college would soon commence production to complement the bakery in revving the revenue base of the college.

The Bursar, Ethelbert Echedo, analysed the financial benefits of the bakery to the college and described it as a lifesaver.

He described the bakery as a viable IGR project and commended the provost for the landmark achievement.

The Director of FECETU Bakery, Dr. JOC Orah, a chief lecturer in the School of Business Education, said the bakery would open for business on working days but could also produce on weekends on demand.

He commended the management for attracting the project to the college. He assured the college and the public of the quality of bread production that would benchmark the highest standards and meet food safety requirements in the confectionery industry.

Staff in attendance smiled home with oven-fresh loaves after tasting the bread shared by the provost.