Experts at SYNLAB Outline Proactive Measures for Healthy Kidney

As chronic kidney disease (CKD) continues to rise globally, especially in developing nations, renowned health experts at SYNLAB Nigeria have shared insights on how proactive lifestyle changes can significantly contribute to kidney health.

Speakers at a recent webinar session organised by the company emphasised on the importance of prevention over treatment, offering practical tips to preserve kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney-related complications.

For instance, Dr. Damian Avar, provided an in-depth discussion on the role of diet, hydration, and physical activity in maintaining optimal kidney function. He warned against consuming processed meats, high-sodium products, fast foods, and sugary beverages like sodas and energy drinks, all of which can overwork the kidneys.

On hydration, Dr. Avar recommended drinking of three to four litres of water daily for men and two to three litres for women, depending on individual factors such as age, health status, and physical activity levels.

He noted that staying well-hydrated is essential to help the kidneys filter waste and maintain a healthy balance of fluids in the body.

Dr. Avar further stressed the importance of regular exercise, suggesting 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

He explained that activities like brisk walking, cycling, running, and strength training could improve kidney function, boost overall health, and manage weight—an essential factor in reducing the risk of kidney disease.

He also noted that stress management plays a critical role in kidney health, encouraging practices like yoga and meditation to help mitigate the effects of stress on the kidneys.

Additionally, Avar advised participants to avoid the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as prolonged usage could lead to kidney damage.

On his part, a Consultant Physician and Nephrologist, Dr. Remi Adelaja, expanded on the global burden of kidney disease. He showed participants that kidney disease affects over 850 million people worldwide, highlighting that CKD is particularly prevalent in developing countries like Nigeria, where socio-economic factors, lack of access to healthcare, and limited awareness of kidney health contribute to the disease’s progression.

Adelaja noted that many people remain unaware of their kidney health status until they experience significant complications, making early detection and prevention even more critical.

He outlined key lifestyle modifications to slow the progression of CKD, emphasising the importance of smoking cessation, blood pressure control, and maintaining a balanced, low-protein diet.

Given that high blood pressure and diabetes are major risk factors for CKD, Adelaja recommended regular health screenings and prompt treatment of underlying conditions. He urged the audience to avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits such as excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, which are known contributors to kidney disease.

To manage stress and its impact on kidney health, Adelaja advocated deep breathing exercises, and meditation. He emphasised the importance of adequate sleep, recommending six to eight hours of rest per night to give the body the recovery time it needs to maintain healthy kidney function.

