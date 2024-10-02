CDS Calls on Armed Forces to Remain Patriotic, Professional in Tackling Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, yesterday called on all members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to remain patriotic, abide by their professional calling, in ensuring that peace and tranquility prevails in the country as “we mark another face of our nationhood”.

He also said that the Armed Forces of Nigerian under his leadership will not pay mere lips service to the germane issues of patriotism and loyalty to constituted authorities owing to the great responsibilities placed on the shoulder of the military over these eventful years.

He said: “As a nation, there are norms and values that bind us together, of which if we make collective efforts to promote, the nation will be better for all.

“It is a thing of joy to note that for the past twenty-five years, the AFN has remained in the barracks, while supporting the democratically elected government to lead the affairs of the nation”.

This call was contained in Gen Musa’s independence anniversary statement signed by Acting Director Defence information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau.

According to the statement, “As we commemorate with joy, the 64th Anniversary of our dear nation, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa have the honour on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to, salutes our founding fathers who have contributed immeasurably to make this auspicious day a reality.

“According to him, he cannot but remember their doggedness, resilience and sacrifice, predicated on unfeigned love for our nation, which has enabled us to remain indivisible as a nation for the past 64 years.

“This is not to say the journey to nationhood had been all smooth, despite the fact that we obtained our independence without bloodshed.

“That we are alive today, we have every cause to glorify God, most especially members of the Armed Forces who must have at one time or the other witnessed the sacrifice of their colleagues in the defence of our dear nation”.

Musa also seized the opportunity to salute the gallantry of troops for sustaining the status of being the pride of the nation. He said the AFN has not let the nation down in its fight against insurgents, banditry and other forms of criminalities.

He said: “Lucid as the above assertion may sound, we still need to remind ourselves that all hands must be on the deck in our collective efforts to curtail the insecurity bedeviling the nation”.

He urged Nigerians to always see something and say something. The CDS further warned those who are incurably pessimistic about the well-being of the nation, adopting subversive posture, offering themselves as willing tools for destabilization to have a rethink as the AFN will not permit the subversive elements to have their ways.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, congratulated president Bola Tinubu and also extended his congratulations to the Armed Forces and all Nigerians on the 64th independence anniversary celebration. The Defence Minister in a statement on Tuesday said: “Our Armed Forces have played a pivotal role in preserving the integrity and security of this great nation. Their unwavering dedication remains a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s future”.

Abubakar reechoed the importance of unity and collective effort, adding, “our strength lies in our unity. Let us continue to work together in the pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for all Nigerians.”