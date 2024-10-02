Bauchi Varsity VC Urges Alumni Association to Drive University’s Success

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Vice-Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University, Professor Fatimah Tahir, has charged the new executive members of the SAZU Alumni Association with working tirelessly towards ensuring the university’s success.

Tahir gave the charge when the newly elected executive members of the alumni association recently paid her and the management a courtesy visit, reaffirming their commitment to partnering with the institution for academic excellence.

Tahir emphasised the challenges of running a new alumni association, advising the executives to double their efforts to set the right tone.

“Running a successful alumni association requires hard work and dedication. I charge you to work tirelessly to ensure the success of this university,” she said.

The VC expressed satisfaction with the new executives’ approach, pledging the university’s support for their projects and programs. She commended their proactive stance and encouraged them to maintain the momentum.

The visit, led by the president of the association, Umar Babayo, aimed to solidify the relationship between the alumni association and the university. Babayo emphasized the association’s dedication to supporting the university’s growth and promoting its reputation.

“We pledge to partner with the university and provide our support for academic excellence and to promote the university,” Babayo said. “This visit is aimed at reaffirming our commitment and loyalty to the university.”

The courtesy visit marked the beginning of a renewed partnership between the alumni association and the university. The association’s commitment to academic excellence and university promotion aligns with Tahir’s vision for Sa’adu Zungur University.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the alumni association and the university. Both parties recognised the potential benefits of a strong partnership, including enhanced research opportunities, career development, and community engagement.