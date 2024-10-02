Author Launches Book on Event Planning, Management 

Funmi Ogundare

A renowned event planner, Ladi Osadebe is set to launch her new book, ‘The Event Entrepreneur Handbook: A Blueprint for Success in the Event Management Industry’, which will be an indispensable guide to both aspiring entrepreneurs in the event management industry and established players desirous of moving on up.

The programme will hold in Lagos on October 9.

The publication was conceived to inspire event planners, especially budding entrepreneurs in the event planning sector to become their best versions. It provides practical insights, strategies and the tools needed to succeed in the event management industry.

Osadebe stated, “the handbook is designed as a push factor to budding entrepreneurs in the event management industry. It seeks to provide that road map that combines idea origination, entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to make a difference, into building a strong and sustainable business.”

She added that the book will seek to further instil professionalism in the event planning industry by consciously offering a structured guide for practitioners.

The author noted that it will, no doubt, help formalise best practices, thus making the industry more reliable and trusted.

On economic impact, she stated that the book promises to adequately equip entrepreneurs with the prerequisite knowledge and tools to run more successful businesses, leading to job creation and ultimately contributing to the local and national economy.

According to her, “given the interconnectivity of business and economic chain, it is taken that through this book, the growth of the event industry can also stimulate related sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and the media.”

The graduate of Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, explained that skill development is another vital concern of the book that offers itself as a ready learning resource for students, educators and professionals looking to expand their knowledge of event planning.

“It makes a beneficial contribution to the overall skill development of society, thereby igniting more competitive endeavours in the global economy.

On cultural and social engagement which is a core concern of event management, Osadebe said the book can indirectly promote social engagement and cohesion by enabling more successful, impactful events that bring people together for various causes.

“The book is quite innovative in content as it presents case studies and strategies. It seeks to stir and encourage out-of-the-box thinking and creativity, helping event managers to create unique and memorable experiences that resonate with their audiences.

“It will, no doubt, shape the future of the event management industry while contributing to societal growth, economic resilience and professional development,” she stated.