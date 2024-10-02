Access Bank Partners Energy Stakeholders to Achieve Net-zero Emissions

Nume Ekeghe

Stakeholders, including government officials, experts, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), have called for enhanced strategies to address climate change and air pollution while creating a more affordable and resilient energy system aimed at improving the economy and the quality of life.

They made this call at a two-day conference of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association (Alliance) REEEA, themed “Road to Net Zero: Actionable Initiatives for Success,” held recently in Abuja.

In a statement, the President of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association (Alliance) REEEA-A, Magnus Onuoha, highlighted the achievements and vision of the Alliance over the past five years.

He emphasised that in collaboration with seven associated organizations, the Alliance has actively worked towards improving energy access and security in Nigeria and beyond.

He stated that through its mission, the Alliance has enhanced the quality and standards of renewable energy technologies, research, and policy by fostering knowledge generation and dissemination for sustainable development.

Onuoha highlighted key milestones of the Alliance, including the standardization and validation of energy efficiency measures and the harmonisation of renewable energy policies between 2020 and 2021.

He further stated that the Alliance has also provided regulatory support to both public and private sector clients, focusing on network and information exchange, youth and gender empowerment, and research support services.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Risk Management, Access Bank, Dr. Gregory Jobome emphasized on the need for universal access to modern energy.

He said: “As a bank, our mission has evolved beyond conventional banking to embrace sustainability as a core business principle. This journey is not just about us funding individuals or organisations, it’s about all of us working together, co-creating solutions, and scaling up sustainable initiatives across Nigeria and Africa. To further achieve this, we lunched the Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program, an initiative from the bank to Boost Eco-Friendly Initiatives in Nigeria.’

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who was represented by the deputy director of the Power and Energy Division, Owolabi Sunday, acknowledged the pressing challenges posed by climate change and the need for Nigeria to transition from traditional energy sources to cleaner alternatives.