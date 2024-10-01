  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Tinubu: We Inherited $33bn Reserve, Paid $7bn Forex Backlog, Cleared N30trn Ways and Means, Raised Reserve to $37bn

Breaking | 9 mins ago

*Says debt service ratio reduced from 97% to 68%

President Bola Tinubu has said that despite the many headwinds Nigerian economy faced at the time he assumed office 16 months ago, the disciplined approach adopted by the Central Bank to monetary policy management had ensured stability and predictability in foreign exchange market.

In his national broadcast on Tuesday to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary, President Tinubu said, “We inherited a reserve of over $33 billion 16 months ago. Since then, we have paid back the inherited forex backlog of $7 billion. We have cleared the ways and means debt of over N30 trillion. We have reduced the debt service ratio from 97 per cent to 68 per cent. Despite all these, we have managed to keep our foreign reserve at $37 billion. We continue to meet all our obligations and pay our bills.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.