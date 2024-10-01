Tinubu to Nigerian: I’m Aware of Your Struggles, We’re Committed to Finding Solutions

President Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians that he is aware of the struggles they face in these challenging times, and assured them that he was committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate their sufferings.

In his national broadcast on Tuesday to mark the 64th independence Anniversary, President Tinubu said his administration knew that many Nigerians were struggling with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment. He assured that their voices had been heard.

“Fellow Nigerians, as I address you today, I am deeply aware of the struggles many of you face in these challenging times. Our administration knows that many of you struggle with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment. I want to assure you that your voices are heard.

“As your President, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens. Once again, I plead for your patience as the reforms we are implementing show positive signs, and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel,” the President said.