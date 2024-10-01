  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Tinubu to Nigerian: I’m Aware of Your Struggles, We’re Committed to Finding Solutions

Breaking | 19 mins ago

President Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians that he is aware of the struggles they face in these challenging times, and assured them that he was committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate their sufferings.

In his national broadcast on Tuesday to mark the 64th independence Anniversary, President Tinubu said his administration knew that many Nigerians were struggling with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment. He assured that their voices had been heard.

“Fellow Nigerians, as I address you today, I am deeply aware of the struggles many of you face in these challenging times. Our administration knows that many of you struggle with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment. I want to assure you that your voices are heard.

“As your President, I assure you that we are committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of our citizens. Once again, I plead for your patience as the reforms we are implementing show positive signs, and we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel,” the President said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.