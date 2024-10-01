  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Tinubu: Our Reforms Helped Nigeria to Attract Foreign Direct Investments Worth Over $30bn

Breaking | 11 mins ago

President Bola Tinubu said that the reforms embarked upon by his administration had helped Nigeria to attract foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in the last year.

Addressing the nation in a broadcast to mark 64th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, the President said: “The economy is undergoing the necessary reforms and retooling to serve us better and more sustainably. If we do not correct the fiscal misalignments that led to the current economic downturn, our country will face an uncertain future and the peril of unimaginable consequences.

“Thanks to the reforms, our country attracted foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in the last year.”

