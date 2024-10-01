  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Tinubu: Our Founders Dream Still Work in Progress

Breaking | 18 mins ago

President Bola Tinubu has the dreams that Nigerian founders envisaged are still a work in progress.

Addressing the nation in a broadcast to mark 64th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday, the President said, “Exactly 64 years ago, our founding fathers chose democracy as a form of government and launched the dream of a great country that would lead the rest of Africa out of poverty, ignorance, and underdevelopment, a beacon of hope to the rest of Africa and the world.

“Over six decades later, we can look back, and Nigerians worldwide can see how well we have succeeded in realising the lofty dreams of our founding fathers.

“The world is witnessing and benefiting from the can-do spirit of the Nigerian people, our massive intellectual capacity, and our enterprise and industry in all vocations, from arts to science, technology to infrastructure. The dreams that our founding fathers envisaged are still a work in progress. Every day, we put our hands on the plough, determined to do a better job of it.

“While it is tempting to focus on what has been left undone and where we have stumbled as a nation, we must never lose sight of how far we have come in forging and holding our country together.”

Details later…

