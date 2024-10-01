Tinubu: Nigeria Remains Strong, United Despite Many Challenges

In his independence day broadcast to the nation, Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu said, despite the many challenges facing the country, Nigeria remains a strong, united, and viable sovereign nation.

He said that since independence, Nigeria had survived many crises and upheavals that led to the dissolution and disintegration of many other nations worldwide.

While noting that six years after independence, Nigeria descended into a political crisis that led to a bitter and avoidable civil war, President Tinubu said, “since returning from the brink of that darkest moment, we have learned to embrace our diversity and manage our differences better as we continue to work towards engendering a more perfect union.

“Despite the many challenges that buffeted our country, we remain a strong, united, and viable sovereign nation.”

