Tinubu: My Administration is Winning War on Terror, Banditry

*Says over 300 B’Haram, bandit commanders eliminated

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is winning the war on terror and banditry. How however added that the target was to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism.

In his national broadcast on Tuesday to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary, President Tinubu said within one year, his government had eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever.

“As of the last count, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the Northeast, Northwest, and some other parts of the country,” he said.

The President said: “We have restored peace to hundreds of communities in the North, and thousands of our people have been able to return home. It is an unfinished business, which our security agencies are committed to ending as quickly as possible. As soon as we can restore peace to many communities in the troubled parts of the North, our farmers can return to their farms. We expect to see a leap in food production and a downward spiral in food costs. I promise you, we shall not falter on this.”

