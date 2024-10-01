Terra Cube Brings Smiles Nationwide

Terra Seasoning Cube’s Unwrap Your Smile campaign has been spreading joy and positivity across Nigeria. Launched as a heartwarming initiative, the campaign encourages Nigerians to embrace the power of a smile, even in the face of daily challenges.

The campaign has deeply resonated with consumers. Nkechi Azuka, a participant, shared, “This campaign brings solace to me. Despite everyday challenges, it reminds me to choose to smile and spread smiles to those around me. It’s a small action, but it brings light to my life and others.”

As part of the campaign, Terra Cube invited Nigerians to nominate small business owners making an impact in their local communities. Hundreds of nominations poured in, showcasing individuals who support their neighbourhoods through affordable services and acts of kindness.

Terra even took the campaign to the streets of Lagos, engaging people in activities like tongue twisters, singing, and rap challenges. These fun interactions brought smiles to participants’ faces, and many were rewarded with gifts, spreading even more joy.

The campaign extended to social media with a live Instagram session hosted by Chioma Akpotha. Hundreds of participants joined the session, where Akpotha spoke about the importance of smiling and encouraged viewers to Unwrap Their Smile daily.

Olaolu Jegede, another supporter, praised Terra Seasoning Cube for positively impacting Nigerians’ mindset. “I’m impressed with how Terra inspires the spread of smiles. Many Nigerians are stressed, but this campaign reminds us that sometimes a smile is all we need to ease the burden.”

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, also highlighted the campaign’s success: “Terra Cube’s Unwrap Your Smile initiative aims to spread joy and positivity in everyday life. As a brand dedicated to Unwrapping Joy, Terra believes that a simple smile can have a profound impact. By harnessing the power of a smile, we can create a ripple effect of happiness & joy and uplift those around us.”