PFN Condoles With Akwa Ibom Gov Over Wife’s Death      

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commiserated with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Bassey Eno, over the demise of his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Uno.

The National President of the Fellowship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, in a condolence message by the Bureau of Media and Publicity in Ibadan, on Tuesday, described her demise as shocking.

He said: “On behalf of millions of all Pentecostals in Nigeria, we hereby extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere prayers to you and your family in this trying moment of your life. Her Excellency was not just a compassionate First Lady, but a mother extraordinary.

“Your Excellency, as a Pentecostal preacher and father of faith in your own right, we need not remind you of the scriptures in 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 which says ‘We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed. We are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”

He then prayed that the soul of the deceased will find peace with the Lord and strength for the governor to continue in ministry and to pursue the state functions entrusted into his hands.

