PAC2024: PCOS Conquerors Celebrate 5 Years of Raising Awareness and Sparking Action for PCOS in Africa

The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Conference 2024 (PAC2024) powered by PCOS Conquerors concluded with resounding success at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on September 28, bringing together healthcare experts, advocates, and hundreds of participants to address the growing concern about PCOS in Nigeria and across Africa. Themed “You and Your Hormones,” the conference focused on educating women about hormonal health while sparking a deeper understanding of the social and economic impact of PCOS on millions of African women.

It also marked the 5th-anniversary celebration of PCOS Conquerors, a beacon of support for women battling PCOS, offering comprehensive resources, education, and a safe space for over 750 private members to connect, share experiences, and empower each other on their journey to better health. The conference was proudly sponsored by Mich and Kay Yoghurt, The Health Place, Pharmarun, Nestle, Grapevine360, Naxawellness and several notable brands, including strategic partnerships with Pharmarun and Herconomy. The event featured a keynote address by Orode Uduaghan, Honorable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Girl Child Development, Delta State, and special remarks by Dr. Tolu Ajomale, Director of Special Projects and Mental Health, Lagos State Government.

PCOS is one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting women, yet awareness remains alarmingly low. In Africa, where cultural and societal challenges often limit women’s access to healthcare, events like PAC2024 play a pivotal role in creating much-needed awareness and support. The conference featured key healthcare professionals, including Dr. Yakubu Usman of Southshore Bloom Clinic and Dr. Abosede Lewu of Orb Women’s Clinic, who shared medical solutions for PCOS-related issues such as infertility and metabolic disorders like diabetes. The session was moderated by Ms. Chidimma Azike. Ini Leye also led an art therapy session to promote creativity and connection among attendees. Through panel discussions, personal stories, and wellness demonstrations, the conference aimed to break the silence around the condition and advocate for early diagnosis and treatment. Attendees also viewed two documentaries related to PCOS: “Where the Heck is My Period” by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun and “Beyond the Symptoms” by Opeyemi Kauthar.

The conference also featured a fitness demonstration led by Mayowa Naomi from Trimcyster, focusing on exercises tailored to individuals with PCOS to promote hormonal balance and overall wellness. This was followed by a gut health and probiotics education session led by Winifred Nwania, aka Zeelicious, the brand ambassador for Mich and Kay. Additionally, the 2nd panel session focused on “Hormone and Health – Nutrition and the Naturopathic Way,” highlighting natural approaches to managing PCOS through diet. This session was led by experts like Mrs. Hala El Hachem, lead nutritionist at Proskin, Nene Adedokun of Naxawellness, and Chef Amaka Nwakalor-Egemba of BAM Wellness, and moderated by Mimi Chaka. PCOS Champions and Supporters like Tosin Ajibade, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Adeola Omoshalew Adeleye, Dr. Chinasa Amadi, Ena Esigie, Chef Amaka Nwakalor-Egemba, Idara Ekoriko, The Health Place, and others were recognized and awarded for their contributions to PCOS awareness in Nigeria.

Seyi Amao, Co-founder and Chief Conqueror/CEO, stated, “PAC2024 is a testament to the power of collective action, patient advocacy and the importance of raising awareness about PCOS. As we celebrate five years of PCOS Conquerors, we must continue to advocate for better healthcare access and support for women affected by this condition. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of millions of women across Africa.”

Anu Omotara, Co-founder and COO, added, “The impact of PCOS on women’s mental health cannot be overstated. It is crucial that we provide comprehensive care that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of this condition. PAC2024 has set a remarkable example of how we can come together to support and empower women living with PCOS.”

With its powerful mix of education, personal stories, and expert advice, PAC2024 highlighted the need for continued advocacy and support for women living with PCOS. By creating a safe space for conversation and providing critical resources, the conference took a major step forward in addressing the health disparities faced by African women with hormonal disorders.

The conference may have ended, but the mission continues: to raise awareness, reduce the stigma, and empower women to take charge of their reproductive health. Together, we can make a lasting social impact and ensure that PCOS is no longer a silent struggle for women.

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact hello@pcosconquerors.com.