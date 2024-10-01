NIGERIA AT 64: A SENSE OF FOREBODING

We all must do more to bring relief to a battered country

Amid serious security and socio-economic challenges, Nigeria today marks its 64th independence anniversary. Ordinarily, it should be a day to reflect on the achievements of the past decades and celebrate. But there is a national sense of foreboding. Today, as it has been in recent years, Nigeria is a nation with lumps of exasperation in its throat. Beyond the pervasive insecurity that seems to be defying solutions, the widespread economic suffering can be measured easily: the once wealthy country has become a basket case, harbouring millions of citizens living below the poverty line, and unable to provide basic services.

Even the enemies of Nigeria do not deny its social and economic potential, despite the generations of waste and abuse it has so far experienced. Also, as home to about one out of every five black persons on earth, its abundance of human resources is not in doubt. But there is a structural challenge that holds us back. On a day such as this, therefore, people in leadership positions must reflect on some of the things that are keeping the country down. Despite recent measures that have pauperised majority of Nigerians, profligacy remains the name of the game for public officials at all levels of government. With their long convoys of vehicles that accompany them around town, the jumbo expenditure on consumption in various government houses and a plethora of political appointees, most of them with no meaningful schedules, there are groans about the expensive nature of our democracy.

To compound the problem, revenues from oil have stifled innovation and continue to limit accountability in the country. In many of the states, politics has become a profession for the large part of the local people who are disempowered. They invest their time and energy during electioneering to support these politicians. In return they see political appointments for their kinsmen as their own reward. And for every aide appointed, there is a long queue behind him for crumbs. Many of the locals pray that someone from their wards would get an appointment, because it’s from there that they get their own miserable portions of rice or money. Redirecting such mindset will require critical thinking and proffering alternatives. That has proved difficult for most of our governors.

We therefore call on the federal government and the 36 states to begin to cut down on the waste that is now associated with government today. We suggest a review of government spending and, even more importantly, a rethink of the cost of maintaining our public office holders. Most of the resources being wasted can be deployed to areas of pressing challenges both at the federal level and in the states.

Meanwhile, whatever may be the misgivings of some citizens over certain issues, Nigeria has come a long way as a nation. All our citizens must now look beyond primordial considerations and artificial differences to collectively fight poverty, ignorance and underdevelopment. There is a lot to gain from harmonious living.

There is a lot more to make the union safe and buoyant and buy commitment to its unity in diversity. One, government must do more to provide security and insulate Nigerians from the effects of the catastrophe that has overtaken the land. Two, the withering economy must be reinvigorated and put Nigerians back on their feet. Three, government, at all levels, must focus on the people, their safety and welfare, the optimal allocation of scarce resources and the effective implementation of policies for service delivery. Four, President Bola Tinubu must add value and strengthen the structural design of the country for good governance and human development.

We wish Nigerians Happy Independence anniversary.