NASENI Ready to Convert Petrol Vehicles to CNG, Electric-powered Automobiles

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria’s National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said it has plans to convert millions of Nigerian vehicles from petrol and diesel to cleaner forms of electric vehicles and CNG-powered vehicles.

It also stated that it was pursuing several other initiatives that would promote industrialisation in the country.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, who spoke to THISDAY said the agency was on the verge of rewriting Nigeria’s energy narrative and laying the groundwork for a robust industrial base that supports long-term growth and innovation

Halilu said NASENI was helping to implement President Bola Tinubu’s bold but achievable vision of a rapid and sustainable industrial revolution.

“But the truth is that industrialisation is a series of small interconnected decisions. For example, NASENI’s electric vehicle initiative — which aims to convert millions of Nigerian vehicles from petrol and diesel to cleaner forms of electric vehicles and CNG-powered vehicles — is a prime example of this. It is not just about promoting cleaner air.

“It is about rewriting Nigeria’s energy narrative. Our lithium-ion battery factory is not simply a building; it’s the center point of a wider transformation.

“Our reverse engineering center, capable of transforming 15 petrol and diesel cars into CNG vehicles every two hours, is more than a typical workshop; it is the link between our goals and their achievement,” he said.

According to the NASENI boss, though the production of electric-powered vehicles was still in its early stages, the move represents what was possible in the country.

“It is more than just a car; it represents Nigeria’s potential to lead the charge in sustainable transportation and technological innovation.

“The trick, as we see it at NASENI, is not to compete, but to complement. By partnering with the private sector, we are engineering a new economic ecosystem in Nigeria, Halilu said.

The NASENI boss further spoke of advancements being made in renewable energy technologies which he said was integral to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions (SDG 7).

He said over the past year, NASENI has moved beyond envisioning a future of industrial growth and agricultural revolution to actively building it.

“Our portfolio now includes 35 market-ready innovations—from affordable solar lamps that can power our streets to cutting-edge agricultural technologies that can help make putting food on the table of Nigerian families easier.

“These are not simply products; they are answers to the urgent challenges of energy access and food security. Consider our tractor refurbishment initiative.

“With more than 36.9 million hectares, but less than 7000 tractors in the country, this program goes beyond upgrading agricultural machinery — it is a holistic approach to improving mechanized farming.

“By providing more of the 38 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria with access to modernised farming equipment, we are not just boosting their agricultural productivity by making them more efficient, we are also reducing poverty, and fostering economic growth,” he said.