Independence Anniversary: Mbah Salutes Nigerians for Resilience, Says There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel

.*Calls for national unity

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges, urging them to continue to keep hope alive, as the current effort to reposition the county would ultimately yield fruits.

Mbah also called for national unity, which he said, remained a major factor in moving the nation forward.

He stated these in his goodwill message to the people of Enugu State and Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

“On this milestone celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, I congratulate Ndi Enugu – and, indeed, all Nigerians.

“I commend them for their resilient spirit and patriotic fervor, and enjoin them not to feel downcast by the challenges of today. Challenges dissipate in the face of undying optimism.

“As the old saying goes: Hope springs eternal! There is certainly light at the end of the tunnel, especially given the strong determination of our dear president to turn the situation around for good.

“Let us continue to support the government and demonstrate absolute unity. Indeed, our independence – and the many decades after – stand as proofs of how much we can achieve when we stay united.

“Happy 64th Independence Anniversary to Ndi Enugu – and all Nigerians,” the governor said.

