Commercial Activities Thrive in Katsina As Residents Shun Nationwide Protest 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

It was a beehive of social and commercial activities on Tuesday in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, as residents of the state shunned the October 1 nationwide protest.

The protest, christened ‘#FearlessInOctober’, was propagated on social media, some months after the August #EndBadGovernance protests.

But THISDAY, which monitored the situation in the state, observed that hordes of residents were seen busy observing their routine commercial and private activities unfettered.

It was further gathered that markets, motor parks, supermarkets and other economic activities within and outside the shores of the ancient city were going on unhindered, oblivious of the proposed protest.

Commercial motorists, motorcyclists and tricyclists were also seen on major streets in the city conveying passengers to and from their various destinations as few security operatives were seen protecting critical state and national assets.

One of the residents, Abba Usman, said the protest was unnecessary, given the state and Federal Government’s efforts in cushioning the hardship and tackling the humanitarian needs of the citizens.

He said there are ongoing massive structural developments like roads and cottage hospitals as well as recorded strides in the health sector across the state that cannot be jettisoned for any sentiment.

Another resident, Mrs Sunday Chukwu, appealed to Nigerians who plan to stage nationwide hunger protests to shelve the plan “because we did not record any achievement during the last protests”.

Chukwu, who is a businesswoman, added that previous protests carried out by the youths to press home their demands led to the loss of many lives and properties in the country.