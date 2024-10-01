  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Commercial Activities Thrive in Katsina As Residents Shun Nationwide Protest 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

It was a beehive of social and commercial activities on Tuesday in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, as residents of the state shunned the October 1 nationwide protest.

The protest, christened ‘#FearlessInOctober’, was propagated on social media, some months after the August #EndBadGovernance protests.

But THISDAY, which monitored the situation in the state, observed that hordes of residents were seen busy observing their routine commercial and private activities unfettered.

It was further gathered that markets, motor parks, supermarkets and other economic activities within and outside the shores of the ancient city were going on unhindered, oblivious of the proposed protest.

Commercial motorists, motorcyclists and tricyclists were also seen on major streets in the city conveying passengers to and from their various destinations as few security operatives were seen protecting critical state and national assets.

One of the residents, Abba Usman, said the protest was unnecessary, given the state and Federal Government’s efforts in cushioning the hardship and tackling the humanitarian needs of the citizens.

He said there are ongoing massive structural developments like roads and cottage hospitals as well as recorded strides in the health sector across the state that cannot be jettisoned for any sentiment.

Another resident, Mrs Sunday Chukwu, appealed to Nigerians who plan to stage nationwide hunger protests to shelve the plan “because we did not record any achievement during the last protests”.

Chukwu, who is a businesswoman, added that previous protests carried out by the youths to press home their demands led to the loss of many lives and properties in the country. 

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.