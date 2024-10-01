Babaeko Shares Insights on Winning in Life, Business

Raheem Akingbolu

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of X3M Idea, Steve Babaeko, has urged individuals and businesses to be innovative, adapt, and evolve amid challenges as it is part of the strategies to winning in today’s fast-changing world.

Babaeko disclosed this while speaking on the topic, “How to Look Challenges in The Eyes and Stare Them Down to Win,” at the2024 Nedbank IMC Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He explained that challenges are part of life and how individuals and businesses respond to them makes a difference. He stated that new technologies and innovations like Artificial intelligence (AI) and others in the market come with opportunities and challenges but how a business leverages it to boost its operation and productivity matters.

“The key word for our existence on this planet is going to be change. So, AI is the new buzzword now. Like I always tell my colleagues, the new media of today is going to be the old media of the next six months. That’s why you see even for the phone manufacturers; their iOS gets updated almost now and then, so we get to just play catch up. But the thing that we must know is that no matter what media, no matter what technology comes up today, tomorrow, or the day after, one thing is going to supersede everything is the innate ability of mankind to adapt and to evolve and survive,” he said.

He explained further that winning in life takes courage and determination, stating that every human is a winner right from birth as he or she won the race to be born having competed with 20 million spermatozoa. He called for a positive mindset and developing the right strategies to win in life and business.