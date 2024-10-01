79th UNGA and Tinubu’s Rallying Global Dexterity

Stanley Nkwocha writes about Nigeria’s showing at the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States and series of meetings held by Vice President KashimShettima on the sidelines of the week-long global meeting.

The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, 79th UNGA, might have come and gone. However, its echoes will reverbrate across the world. Indeed, it was the Session in which Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu gave Africa and developing nations a voice that resonated globally.

When the Presidency announced, a few days to the General Assembly, that President Tinubu, was no longer attending the 79th session, a good number of Nigerians may have played down the significance of Nigeria’s participation at the annual global event. Alas, it is clear that even though not physically present, the Jagaban of Africa stole the show again. Grieved by the flood disaster that claimed lives and ravaged Borno State, leaving indigenes of the North East state in misery and despair, the Nigerian leader had chosen to stay back in Nigeria and mourn with the people, as well as marshal out plans to curtail future natural disaster such as the devastating flood.

Notwithstanding, deploying invocatory rhetoric, which is pure word magic in the African tradition, President Tinubu availed himself of the opportunity of his second participation as Nigerian leader at the UN General Assembly to share his noble vision of a world order in which inclusivity equality, and cooperation prevail over singularity and nationalism.

Opting for his deputy to represent him at the event, the President must have taken into cognizance the ability and capacity of Vice President KashimShettima, whom he delegated to lead the Nigerian contingent to the 79th UNGA. The President’s brilliant idea of having Senator Shettima represent him at the world event is a proof of the confidence he has in his second-in-command. Perhaps Shettima’s impressive background and exceptional leadership skills makes him an ideal representative for Nigeria on the global stage, more so as he enjoys the confidence and exceptional trust of his principal. And thus, the stage was set.

Indeed, the Vice President did not let his boss down. The performance of the Nigerian delegation to UNGA 79 was sterling, beginning with the President’s speech delivered by Shettima.

Part homily, part pep-talk, President Tinubu’s National Statement for Nigeria, which had multilateralism as the central theme, exuded an unflinching faith in liberal ideals and a progressive optimism that the world, as a global village, can surmount any economic, political, and ecological challenges it faces.

All that is required, the President suggested, is that world leaders recommit themselves to multilateralism by deepening relations among member states of the UN in line with the principles of inclusivity, equality and cooperation. Tinubu’s speech which was well-delivered by Shettimacontained guidance about how to resolve intractable global problems, from terrorism, climate change, poverty, food crises, hyper-inflation, illegal migration, nuclear proliferation to grinding debt burden, and poignantly the call for the restructuring of the United Nations security organization.

It was an eloquent effort, delivered by a leader living in unreasonable times, who believes strongly that deepening relations among countries of the world is the surest guarantee of global action against existential challenges faced by the international community. For him, the steep descent to singularity and nationalism that undermines the quest for peaceful and collective resolution of global challenges is a direct negation of what the United Nations stands for – multilateralism, which represents inclusiveness, anchored on the tripod of peace, sustainable development and human rights.

President Tinubu expressed worry about the main objectives of the UN and how it could sustain the global body’s relevance and resilience, noting that the pillars of the organisation are at risk of being broken against the principles of inclusivity, equality and cooperation which it stands for.

With multilateralism established as the key element of his message to the UN, every other issue he threw up for immediate action fell into place, including permanent seat for Nigeria and other African nations at the UN Security Council; renewed financial architecture, debt forgiveness for developing countries, as well as collective action against hunger, terrorism and climate change, among many others. The 79th UNGA was, indeed, a game-changer for Nigeria, thanks to President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, manifested in his rallying dexterity.

And for Vice President Shettima who bore the responsibility to deliver the goods at the Session, his impressive negotiation prowess, charisma and eloquence demonstrated his capabilities time and time again. With a perfect understanding of the President’s ideas and mindset, he bagged a number of wins before returning home.

While too many cut-aways from Shettima’s engagement at UNGA, especially President Tinubu’s National Statement have dominated the media space, strategic meetings and talks held by the President on the sidelines, including a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General, yielded significant business and economic gains for Nigeria.

The potential business and economic gains from Shettima’s representation of President Tinubu at this year’s UNGA included an opportunity for Nigeria to engage with international investors, showcasing Nigeria’s economic potential and attracting foreign investment. By building relationships with world leaders, the Vice President fostered partnerships that promote Nigeria’s economic interests, expand trade, and enhance cooperation in key sectors.

As a seasoned politician, Shettima effectively communicated Nigeria’s economic vision, drawing attention to the country’s business-friendly environment and encouraging international collaboration.

And the key takeaways from the 97th UNGA include International maritime giant, DP World, offering to develop a massive port project in Nigeria. This is a testament to President Tinubu’s aggressive investment drive and efforts to improve the ease of doing business. Nigeria also secured a $600,000 relief fund and commitments from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for flood relief, health, and agricultural sectors’ reforms.

Nigeria also solicited Finland’s support for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, highlighting its role as a super force in Africa and its commitment to democratic values and peaceful cohesion. Vice President Shettima also emphasized the urgent need for relief efforts to address climate change, regional security, and humanitarian relief, while assuring the UN and Commonwealth of Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability and international cooperation.

Nigeria’s participation in the 79th UNGA yielded significant benefits in demonstrating the country’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and deepening relations with member states of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Senator Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to OACPS goals, addressing pressing national concerns and promoting solidarity among member states.

Also, the US Chamber of Commerce committed $320 million to mortgage financing, SMEs, and women empowerment in Nigeria, recognizing President Tinubu’s investor-friendly policies. Nigeria also partnered with Mastercard to support one million African farmers, enhancing financial inclusion and digital access to critical services across Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania. The Mastercard partnership aims to boost productivity and economic growth in the agricultural sector, addressing existing challenges in Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem.

Cementing Nigeria’s global partnerships, Vice President Shettima met with international partners, including the Secretary-General of the UN, the President of the World Trade Organization, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. These developments showcase Nigeria’s efforts to foster global cooperation, drive economic growth, and improve the lives of its citizens. By leveraging international partnerships and investments, Nigeria is poised for transformative progress in key sectors.

The commitments extracted from various diplomatic meetings are a clear indication of Nigeria’s renewed presence on the global stage. Certainly, the Tinubu administration is bringing a fresh perspective to the Nigerian presidency with Shettima’s inclusive leadership style, which emphasises diversity and hospitality. Nigeria is poised to make significant strides in unity and progress. The Vice President’s astuteness in politics and economics is well-documented, making him an excellent choice for this critical diplomatic mission.

Overall, President Tinubu’s well- marshalled, direct and uncompromising message at UNGA 79 was well grasped, understood and excellently delivered by Vice President Shettima, who leveraged on the President’s diplomatic acumen and economic expertise to drive growth and development in Nigeria, as well as give Africa its voice in global politics.

-Nkwocha, Media Assistant to the Vice President, writes from Abuja.