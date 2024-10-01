40 Criminal Suspects Arrested within Two weeks  in A‘Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Security operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested no fewer than 40 criminal suspects for various crimes within the last two weeks.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the State Police Command since assumption of office on 14th September 2024.

The Police Commissioner listed the crimes allegedly committed by the suspects to include: kidnapping, murder, unlawful possession of fire arms, child stealing, cultism and child trafficking among others.

He said the Police had information that the marine hunters that were abducted and killed were buried in shallow graves within the community.

“The Command’s operatives upon getting the information embarked on a hot chase of a gang of sea pirates/kidnappers led by one Success ‘m’ other names unknown, who usually terrorize Oron waterways and its environs,

“Intelligence gathered revealed that they were camping in a forest between Efiat and Unyenge villages in Mbo Local Government Area.

He said the command operatives combed the areas and arrested 11 suspects including the Village Head of Utit Antai, Chief Okon Asuquo Etteokpo, who is said to be their ally and spiritual fortifier, and 15 live cartridges recovered from them.

“Upon their arrest, a combined team of the Command launched a comprehensive search for the corpse and found them buried in shallow graves after hours of frantic toil with their heads dismembered.”

Also, Operatives of the Command, Eribo said during active stop and search along Ikot Obong road by Mary Slessor in Ibiono Ibom LGA, made arrest and recovered a Beretta pistol and some wraps suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Again, he said operatives while on patrol intercepted members of a child stealing syndicate that had already abducted one Ekemini Monday Akpan ‘m’ aged five years with the intention of selling the said victim to one Charity ‘f’ (other names unknown) for the sum of N600,000.

“Consequently, one Blessing Elijah Sylvester ‘f’ aged 35yrs from Ikot Enua, Ibesikpo Asutan and one Ofonime Etim Essien ‘f’ aged 50yrs from Ikot Abiyan, Nsit Atai were arrested.

“The victim was rescued and has since been reunited with the parents. However, investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

The Police Commissioner stressed that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“On 26/09/2024 at about 11:50am, Operatives of the Command while on routine patrol along Stadium Road, Uyo intercepted a man on Police uniform who was later identified with F/No. 527064 CPL. Michael Effiong, native of Nung Udoe, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.

“On interrogation, he stated that he was dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force in 2011 while serving at Abia State Command. Subject could not give satisfactory explanation why he is on Police uniform.

“A search was conducted on him and one warrant card bearing Sgt. Michael Effiong, three passport photographs with Corporal rank were recovered from him. Suspect will be charged to Court.”

Urging all officers and men of the command to rise up to their responsibilities, the commissioner said: “We shall not hesitate to reward any outstanding police officer or officers for doing a good job, while at the same time punish the erring ones.”

“Justice must be done and seen to be served on all citizens, we must treat citizens with courtesy and fairness at all times. Extortion of any kind will not be tolerated by the Command’s hierarchy,” he posited.