World Tourism Day 2024: YABATECH Foster Sustainable Blue Economy



Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology, Prof. Funsho Afolabi, weekend, stated the institution’s readiness towards promoting professionalism in tourism and fostering a sustainable blue economy, in line with the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.



Afolabi made this known at the 2024 United Nations World Tourism Day celebration, held at the college’s Tourism Village, Epe, in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) South West Zone, themed, ‘Tourism and Peace’.

Prof. Afolabi who chaired the occasion stated, “By hosting this event, we have established a platform for intellectual discourse and engaging activities like exhibitions, cultural displays, parades, entertainment, and interactive sessions.



“These initiatives aim to foster the development of both theories and best practices that highlight the positive relationship between tourism and peace, supporting the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He further stated that the World Tourism Organisation’s renewed focus on ‘Tourism and Peace’, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The college, particularly through its Department of Tourism Management Technology (TMT) at the Epe campus, is playing a key role in helping the President fulfill his mandate.



He explained the different types of tourism including; domestic (Internal), inbound (national), and outbound (international), saying that the college, through its collaboration with NTDA, has been a leading institution in following the United Nations’ guidelines on tourism statistics.

The Professor of Hospitality and Tourism noted that the Department of Tourism Management Technology is actively contributing to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s mission, using education to promote spiritual, relational, and emotional peace globally.

“Countries that embrace these three types of peace are often leaders in achieving sustainable tourism in its various dimensions,” he said.

In his remarks, the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, explained that World Tourism Day celebrates the beauty of the planet and the rich diversity of cultures.



He stressed the important role tourism plays in fostering understanding, peace, and international cooperation.

“Tourism is not just about visiting new places; it’s an opportunity to immerse in the traditions and stories of people from different walks of life, promoting connections, breaking barriers, and fostering global respect,” Dr. Abdul said.

He encouraged participants to reflect on the impact of their travel choices on the environment and the communities they visit, urging everyone to promote sustainable and responsible tourism.



He also highlighted the economic benefits of tourism, explaining that it creates jobs, boosts local economies, and fosters cultural exchange.

The Rector stressed the need for collaborative efforts to rebuild tourism in a way that emphasises resilience and sustainability. Moreover, he advocated for inclusivity in tourism, stating that everyone, regardless of background, should have the chance to explore and enjoy the world’s wonders.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Adedayo, Head of the Tourism Management Technology Department, emphasised the relevance of this year’s theme, noting that tourism plays a crucial role in promoting understanding and peaceful coexistence between different cultures and nations.

She urged everyone to consider how tourism can further promote peace, tolerance, and mutual respect both in Nigeria and globally; and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals who will shape the future of the industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The Director General of NTDA, Chief Folorunsho Coker, who was represented by the Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Alice Adesola highlighted the importance of tourism to national development.

She explained that tourism is a sustainable industry that will continue to generate economic benefits for Nigeria long after other resources, like oil, are depleted. She encouraged students to pursue tourism as a promising and lucrative profession.

According to her, “Tourism is life. It encompasses our way of life, culture, and traditions. With peace, tourism can thrive, and our nation will benefit. There is need for everyone to promote peace, which will, in turn lead to national progress.”