World Bank Approves $1.57bn Financing to Bolster Health, Infrastructure in Nigeria

Nume Ekeghe

The World Bank has approved three financing operations totaling $1.57 billion to support Nigeria’s efforts in improving healthcare outcomes, enhancing dam safety, and upgrading irrigation systems in Nigeria.

World Bank in a statement made available to THISDAY noted that this financing is aimed at strengthening human capital and building resilience to climate-related challenges like floods and droughts.

The financing includes $500 million for the Health and Education Governance Program (HOPE-GOV), $570 million for the Primary Healthcare Strengthening Program (HOPE-PHC), and $500 million for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project (SPIN). These projects are designed to address critical issues in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, improving services that are pivotal for human capital development.

It states: “ In support of the government’s newly launched reforms in the health sector, under the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, the HOPE-PHC project will improve the quality and utilization of core reproductive,

maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health and nutrition services to substantially reduce maternal and under five mortality and to improve the resilience of the health system benefiting 40 million people, especially vulnerable populations. The project is financed by a concessional $500 million International Development Association (IDA) credit and an additional $70 million in grant financing from the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF). The GFF support includes $11 million from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and $12.5 million from the Children’s Investment Foundation Fund (CIFF) through joint financing with the GFF to help close the financing gap for primary and community healthcare and maternal newborn care at hospital-level, while also supporting government efforts to ensure sustainable financing for family planning commodities.”

The SPIN project will help Nigeria safeguard its citizens from climate shocks by enhancing the safety and operations of dams, while also boosting agricultural productivity through improved irrigation services over 40,000 hectares of land. The project is expected to benefit nearly 950,000 people, including households, farmers, and livestock breeders, through more reliable and efficient water management.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, stated: “Effective investment in the health and education of Nigerians today is central to increasing their future employment opportunities, productivity, and earnings, while reducing poverty among the most vulnerable. This new financing for human capital and primary healthcare will address the complex difficulties faced by Nigerians, particularly women and girls, around access to and quality of services. The SPIN program is timely, protecting citizens from floods and droughts while increasing hydropower generation, with a significant positive impact on people’s livelihoods.”