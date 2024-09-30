THE URGENT NEED FOR MASS TRANSPORTATION 

In recent years, the cost of transportation in Nigeria, like everything else, has skyrocketed, putting immense pressure on citizens. This surge is not just a local issue, but one deeply intertwined with national and global factors. The removal of fuel subsidies, the devaluation of the naira, and the volatile nature of international oil prices have all contributed to an unprecedented rise in petrol costs—from N185 per litre before the subsidy removal to a staggering N900, on average. This hike in transportation costs has left many Nigerians struggling, particularly in urban centres where daily commutes are unavoidable.

For a country where many rely on public transportation to navigate their daily lives, the surge in petrol prices has had a ripple effect. Transportation costs have risen in direct correlation with fuel prices, affecting everything from the price of goods in local markets to the overall cost of living. Public transport fares have doubled, in some cases tripled, in a matter of months, further straining the pockets of average Nigerians who are already grappling with inflation and economic uncertainty.

The removal of fuel subsidies—while a necessary economic policy to stem the haemorrhaging of government funds—has nonetheless increased the financial burden on everyday Nigerians. The supposed gains have so far failed to materialise. Furthermore, the devaluation of the naira has diminished citizens’ purchasing power, leading to higher costs of imported goods and services, including vehicle parts and maintenance for public transport. These issues are compounded by the fluctuations in the global oil market, leaving Nigerians at the mercy of global economic shifts beyond their control.

Government intervention is required to address the escalating costs of transportation. One immediate solution is to invest heavily in mass transportation schemes that are affordable, reliable, and widely accessible to all citizens. The government must explore and expand existing transportation systems to relieve a population already reeling from inflationary pressures.

In Lagos, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is a commendable initiative that has provided affordable transport for millions of residents. However, the need for an extension of BRT corridors to cover more areas of the state and increase capacity is urgent. Expanding the BRT network will ease the traffic burden on roads, reduce the cost of transportation for more residents, and provide a reliable alternative to expensive private vehicle ownership or commercial buses, which are now charging exorbitant fares due to rising fuel costs.

Other states must take a leaf from Lagos’s book. The success of mass transit schemes like the BRT shows that with proper planning and investment, efficient public transport systems can provide significant relief to citizens. States like Kano, Rivers, and Kaduna, among others, should look into creating their mass transit systems, tailored to the unique needs and topography of their regions. By doing this, these states can mitigate the transportation crisis and help lower the cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

Beyond implementing new mass transit systems, there is also an urgent need to maintain and expand existing public transportation infrastructure. Roads need to be repaired and properly maintained, and there must be investment in modern vehicles, which are more fuel-efficient and less prone to breakdowns. Additionally, alternative fuel sources such as compressed natural gas (CNG) should be explored, as they offer a cheaper, more environmentally friendly alternative to petrol.

The reality is that a well-developed mass transportation system is not a luxury; it is a necessity. At a time when citizens are being squeezed financially from all sides, the government must provide a safety net. Affordable and reliable public transport can play a crucial role in reducing the cost of living and making life more manageable for millions of Nigerians. This is particularly important in urban areas, where many rely on public transport to commute to work, access essential services, and maintain their livelihoods.

By investing in mass transportation, the government can also reduce road congestion, lower the demand for fuel, and promote a more sustainable, environmentally friendly mode of transport. Moreover, mass transit schemes will create jobs, stimulate local economies, and contribute to the overall development of Nigeria’s infrastructure.

The government should also explore expanding transportation options. It could consider introducing monorails and, where suitable, water transport systems like ferries.

Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for government intervention to address this issue. Mass transit systems offer a sustainable and effective solution to the transportation crisis, providing relief for residents and easing the financial burden caused by inflation. By extending and expanding mass transportation services across Nigeria, the government can not only alleviate immediate economic pressures but also lay the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous future for all Nigerians.