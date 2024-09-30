  • Monday, 30th September, 2024

NSIB, Nigerian Navy Sign MoU to Collaborate in Preventing Sea, Air Accident

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Navy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed to intensify their collaboration in preventing air and sea accident and mitigation within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

Statement from NSIB said the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two institutions in various areas, including accident prevention, research, capacity building, and search and rescue operations. With a strong emphasis on maritime safety, the agreement will enable the Nigerian Navy to support NSIB through its operational expertise in diving, search and rescue, and site security during investigations.

In turn, NSIB will provide specialized training to Navy personnel on accident investigation and prevention and grant access to its advanced laboratory facilities for data analysis and research purposes.

Badeh expressed confidence that this collaboration would significantly enhance efforts to prevent accidents and safeguard lives in Nigerian waters. “This MoU represents a critical step in enhancing our ability to effectively investigate and mitigate maritime accidents in Nigeria. The Nigerian Navy’s expertise and resources in search and rescue operations, diving, and maritime security will greatly complement the Bureau’s investigative capacity.

“Together, we are committed to preventing future accidents, improving safety, and safeguarding lives within Nigeria’s waters,” Badeh stated.

