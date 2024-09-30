Lion Kills Handler at Obasanjo Library Wildlife Park

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A lion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library(OOPL) Wildlife Park in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has killed its handler, Babaji Daule.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Ogun State capital.

It was further gathered that the lion attacked Daule, a 35-year-old from Bauchi State, at the Zoological Garden of the OOPL.

The incident, which was reported at about 7:40a.m by the Chief Security Officer of the OOPL, was said to have occurred when the trained handler of the male lion at the Zoological Garden “carelessly neglected to secure the locks and barricade the of lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

“This negligence allowed the lion to escape and attack him, resulting in fatal injuries to the handler’s neck and eventual death. “The victim’s body was removed and taken to the mortuary at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, while the wild lion was shot to release its grip on the handler.”

The spokesperson for the State command of the Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the sad incident.

She said: “A deadly incident involving a wild animal attack has been reported by the Area Commander metro on September 28, 2024, at about 7:40 hrs by the Chief Security Officer of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, who informed the divisional police officer that a 35-year-old man named Babaji Daule from Bauchi State, who is a trained handler of a male lion at the Zoological Garden in OOPL Abeokuta, tragically lost his life”.

