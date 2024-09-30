Kuku Nominated as Regional Advisor for Africa on Airport Council Governing Board

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director and CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ms. Olubunmi Kuku has been nominated to serve as a Regional Advisor representing Africa on the Airport Council International (ACI) World Governing Board.

The nomination was ratified on September 20, 2024, during the ACI Africa General Assembly held in South Africa, marking a significant milestone not only for Ms. Kuku, but for the entire African aviation community.

As a Regional Advisor, Olubunmi Kuku will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and strategies that impact airports across the continent. Representing Africa on the ACI World Governing Board, which oversees 2, 100 airports and 814 members across 169 countries, Ms. Kuku will advocate for solutions to the unique challenges and opportunities faced by African airports.

Statement from FAAN management said her extensive experience in infrastructure finance and the aviation sector will be invaluable in addressing issues such as infrastructure development, safety regulations, and sustainable practices, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of African airports on a global scale.



The agency disclosed that in recognition of her outstanding leadership and the remarkable performance of airports under her management, Olubunmi Kuku and her team from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria were also honored with two prestigious safety awards during the ACI Africa Conference held in Johannesburg, disclosing that the accolades spotlighted the exceptional services and operational excellence of both the Portharcourt International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, adding that these awards reflect her commitment to elevating Nigeria’s aviation standards and her vision for a thriving and resilient aviation industry across Africa.

“I am deeply honoured to be elected as the Regional Advisor for Africa on the ACI World Governing Board. This role is not just a personal achievement; it is a collective victory for our nation and the African aviation sector. Together, we can foster collaboration, innovation, and excellence, ensuring that our airports are not only safe and efficient but also drivers of economic growth and development,” Ms Kuku said.