Kekere-ekun Sworn in As Substantive CJN

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-ekun as the 23rd substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony, which held at the Council Chambers of the State House, followed the confirmation of Justice Kekere-ekun by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The ceremony was witnessed by four of Kekere-ekun’s predecessors, including Justice Alooma Muktar, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, Justice Walter Onnoghen and Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Also in the chambers were the new CJN’s family members, as well as other Justices of the Supreme Court.

