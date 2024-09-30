Jimoh Ibrahim Urges ECOWAS Leaders to Adopt Collaborative Strategy for Devt

A member of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), has advised ECOWAS leaders to adopt a collaborative strategy for development and stop “over-trading” their state’s sovereignty.

Speaking in Lome, Ibrahim said no state in the world, including the United States of America, had absolute sovereignty.

Noting that having absolute sovereignty means having absolute control over your internal jurisdiction, Ibrahim said, “as simple as an email passing through your country, you do not have control over it! You cannot determine which email would pass through your jurisdiction and which one should not, thereby trading sovereignty may not only be detrimental to development but also undermine hunger and state security potentially disastrously.”

He said a collaborative strategy could lead to a more prosperous and secure future for the region, instilling hope and optimism in collective efforts.

Senator Ibrahim praised ECOWAS President, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, for the cooperative role of his presidency of the regional organisation.

Ibrahim, who represents Nigeria in the ECOWAS Parliament, highlighted the positive impact of ECOWAS since its establishment, emphasizing the parliament’s role in assisting the executive in charting a path forward.

“A stabilized ECOWAS holds significant importance for human security integrity and poverty reduction in the region and the geocentric system,” Ibrahim said, emphasizing that ECOWAS, as a regional organization, is a result of collaboration and cooperation aimed at fostering democratic peace.

He underscored the significance of adhering to ECOWAS agreements, a commitment that should make members feel responsible and dedicated to the region’s development.

Ibrahim expressed concern over the withdrawal of some ECOWAS member states. He said “such action reflects over-trading sovereignty and is unwarranted.” The senator stated that no country could prosper in isolation.

He suggested that ECOWAS’s oversight function requires enhancement, advising leaders to blend the global economic landscape with their shared identity to collectively seek support on issues related to colonialism and compensation for climate change due to emissions like carbon dioxide and methane from activities such as car usage or coal consumption for heating purposes.

While attributing primary responsibility for car production and greenhouse gas emissions to developed nations like the US, Britain, France, Japan and China, he noted that these daily occurrences lead to severe health risks and increased poverty in the West Africa sub-region.

Ibrahim chairs the Inter parliamentary Worldwide of the Nigerian Senate.