Jaiz Bank Donates Over N100m to Borno Flood Victims

Nume Ekeghe

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s a non-interest bank, has donated at least N110 million to support victims of the recent flood disaster that wreaked havoc on Maiduguri and its environs in Borno State.

The Board Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Mohammed Mustapha Bintube, who led the Bank’s Board team to Maiduguri, Borno State, donated N100 million, N50m in cash and N50m in kind to the flood victims through the Executive Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, at the Government House.

In a statement announcing this, Bintube said:“We have seen what has happened, we have heard it and we feel it. So, we have come with a modest contribution to the tune of 100 Million Naira”.

Bintube, further informed the governor that Jaiz Bank staff had also volunteered to give some part of their September salary to support the flood victims.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the victims, Governor Zulum lauded the Jaiz Bank team saying the kind gesture was a show compassion and love for the people of Borno State.

The statement further noted that, the Jaiz Bank Board team proceeded to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi, and made a donation of N10 million.