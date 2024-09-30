Ijebu-Ode: Traditional Rites for Lapo Ekun Begins, as Odulaja Goes into Seclusion

The traditional rites for the installation of a new Lapo Ekun of Ijebu Ode has began, with the elect, Tunde Odulaja, going into seclusion for seven days, which will culminate into a proper coronation on Saturday October 12.

The seclusion, which kickstarts on Tuesday, October 1st, is traditionally referred to as ilete, signaling the commencement of the enthronement process for traditional rulers and high ranking members of the Awujale council.

As the Lapo Ekun elect, Odulaja is compelled by tradition and historical antecedents, to observe the ritual rites and go through the rigours of an initiation before the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona can confirm on him, the rulership of the Ijasi community.

The seclusion is majorly for reflections and prayers for the Awujale and Ijebu Ode communities. There will also be spiritual interventions for all other chiefs, Otunbas and the good people of Ijasi community.

Pledging that Ijasi and Ijebu-Ode would continue to thrive as a community under his reign, a visibly elated Odulaja said his vision for the people, is to see Ijebus being vibrant in their commercial ventures and to see more of his people being educated.

The elect also appreciated the Awujale and the community for finding him worthy of the elevated throne.

He said: “I feel so elated that Kabiyesi Alayeluwa, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Adetona, CFR GCON, Ogbagba ll has recognised me as the next Lapo Ekun of Ijebu Ode.

“It’s a title exclusively for indigenes of Ijasi. I thank God that I have been chosen to represent my people, the good people of Ijasi, Ijebu Ode,” he said.

Stressing that he will prioritise the education of the girl child, Odulaja noted that the secular nature of the ijebus is an added advantage for him and that he would tap into the opportunity to foster more friendship, unity and harmony during his reign.

He said: “We have Muslims, Christians and traditionalists and we all co-habit in peace. We will continue to thrive for a peaceful co-existence amongst our people to bring meaningful development to us the Ijebus.

“My vision of Ijasi/Ijebu Ode community is to see Ijebus being vibrant in their commercial ventures, to see more Ijebu men educate their children, especially the girl child, and ensure that farming should again be our focus, while artisanship and skills acquisition should again be our focus for the younger generation.

“I want to see a more vibrant Ijebu Ode, where prosperity, development and progress will be our new song. We would continue to thrive as a community.

“Tradition without history does not hold water; we need to first document a lot of our traditional values.

“As we are fast losing grip of what really these traditions are, under the leadership of our revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Kabiyesi Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, CFR, GCON, a museum has been created to curate some of these traditional values and history, but we need to be fast about this as time waits for no one.

“In terms of our culture, the Ijebus are always on point, we are proud of our dress culture, our food culture, our working culture, our administrative culture and ‘isese.’

The Lapo Ekun elect also stated that there is hunger and impoverishment in the country now, revealing that he would be creative and responsive in order to encourage the people to work harder and bring back prosperity.

“The advocacy will be on hardwork and prosperity. We would also encourage individuals; our sons and daughters, with means to teach by way of CSR, how to fish. We will take them back to basics, orientation, handwork and prosperity.”

On how he would engage with other traditional leaders and government officials, Lapo Ekun said that there is an existing platform to engage other traditional leaders.

He emphasised that the structure is so much intact that it’s an envy of the traditional councils of other areas, adding that he will continue to foster commendable relationships, contribute his ideas on development and go extra mile to ensure that his decisions impact on the people and their socio economic status.

On his philosophy on leadership, Lapo Ekun said that a good leader is a good listener, and that he must have a good vision to inspire others to follow it.

“A good leader must be honest, he must have a strong sense of moral responsibility, a good leader must communicate effectively and he or she must have the ability to articulate ideas clearly and foster open dialogues. Also, a good leader must be inspirational, humble, resilient, accountable and decisive.

“All of these are what I’m bringing to the table to foster peace and development of my people and to ensure that their voices are heard as a people,” he said.

He however, said that his message is a beacon of hope as the prestigious title of Lapo Ekun is being bestowed on him.

He said; “Our culture and heritage is a rich one and this fills me with a profound responsibility to uphold the tradition and values that define us as Ijebus. I am so committed to work tirelessly for the betterment of Ijebu Ode as a whole.

“This title is a reminder of the enduring legacy of our ancestors and a call to contribute meaningfully for the betterment of our people. I pledge to honour the trust with humility, dedication and unwavering loyalty to the ijebu Ode Kingdom. Together, let us build a community that thrives in harmony, strength and prosperity.”

Odulaja said further that as a son of Ijasi and as their Lapo Ekun, the support required from the people will be on cultural preservation, community involvement, unity and collaboration, respect for tradition, loyalty and trust.

He then promised to ensure active participation and willingness to contribute to the shared vision, respect for authority, respect to the stool of the Awujale and the traditional leadership structure, and a constructive feedback on shared ideas for continuous improvement and problem solving.

He also promised that the community would strive to work together as a unifying force, promote prosperity, tradition and progress of the people of Ijasi and Ijebu Ode as a whole.

“I respect traditional protocols, I participate in ceremonies, I maintain an open communication with Kabiyesi and all other Chiefs, and I show appreciation and gratitude for all their gestures. We also collaborate on initiatives; I am the Secretary General of the Ijebu Renaissance Group and the protem Secretary of Ijebu Development Agenda as my way of giving back and appreciating my community”, he said.