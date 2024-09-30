Fernandes Sent off as Spurs Beat Dismal Red Devils 

Tottenham produced a magnificent display to outclass 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and pile renewed pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Spurs, even without injured Son Heung-min, tore Manchester United 3-0 apart as they set the platform for victory with a first-half masterclass, the only mystery being how they only had Brennan Johnson’s third-minute goal to show for their overwhelming dominance.

Johnson’s simple finish was created by Micky van de Ven’s barnstorming run from his own half, and Spurs went on to create chance after chance without adding to their advantage – Timo Werner being the biggest culprit when he allowed United keeper Andre Onana to save when clean through.

United’s cause was not helped when captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off three minutes before the break for a lunge at James Maddison – but Ten Hag’s side were an overrun, indisciplined rabble well before they had a numerical disadvantage.

Spurs finally extended their lead two minutes after the interval when Dejan Kulusevski lifted a deft finish over Onana after a fine break by Johnson.

The hard-working Dominic Solanke got the goal his industry deserved and gave the scoreline a more realistic appearance 12 minutes from time, turning in Pape Matar Sarr’s headed flick at a corner to spark a mass exodus from Old Trafford by United’s supporters.