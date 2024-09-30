Economic Hardship: Coalition Commends Warri’s Empowerment Initiatives for Itsekiris

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A coalition of Itsekiri pressure groups has thrown their support for series of empowerment initiatives by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 to mitigate the economic hardship confronting his subjects.

It outlined the provision of resources to those in need, award of scholarships, fostering intellectual growth amongst the youths and offering of free essential healthcare services, as some of the strategies deployed by the monarch to mitigate the current economic hardship in the country, as it affects Itsekiri people.



The coalition, comprising HOSTCOM Itsekiri Chapter; Children of Drivers and Fishermen Association (CODAFA); Itsekiri Youth for Good Governance; Itsekiri Interest Group; Itsekiri Historical Front; National Association of Itsekiri Students; Iwere Mentorship Forum and Itsekiri Folefun Group, in a statement issued yesterday, said the leadership and vision of the Warri Monarch, have brought hope and empowerment to Itsekiri communities.



The coalition’s joint statement was signed by Comrade Itse Omajugho for HOSTCOM Itsekiri Chapter, Comrade Blessing Okotie Omatseye for CODAFA, Comrade Mone Oris for Itsekiri Youth for Good Governance, Mr. Gbubemi Awala for Itsekiri Interest Group, Mr. Lily – White O. Esigbone for Itsekiri Historical Front, Comrade Gbubemi Ogedegbe for National Association of Itsekiri Students, Comrade Toritseju Joseph for Iwere Mentorship Forum and Mr. Metsaghanrun Sam Oki for Itsekiri Folefun.



“The Coalition of Itsekiri pressure groups and associations extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, The Olu of Warri, for his incredible and timely intervention through the Itsekiri Empowerment Initiative. This initiative has been instrumental in mitigating the adverse effects of the challenging economic conditions faced by the Itsekiri people.



“His Majesty’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of his people, is truly commendable, demonstrating responsible and compassionate leadership. By prioritizing the empowerment and upliftment of the Itsekiri communities, he has shown dedication to improving the lives of his subjects and fostering sustainable development within the region”, it stated.

The coalition said Itsekiri people were grateful for His Majesty’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts towards creating a more prosperous and equitable society for all adding that his initiatives have brought hope and empowerment to many, uplifting the community and laying the foundation for a brighter future.

“Through his philanthropic endeavors, His Majesty has provided essential aid and resources to those in need, addressing critical issues and fostering a sense of unity and strength within the region. His strategic and compassionate leadership have ensured that his subjects are not left behind in the face of economic adversity.

“The provision of scholarships to the sons and daughters of Warri Kingdom stands as a profound testament to His Majesty’s commitment towards the welfare and advancement of his people. By offering educational opportunities” it stated adding that the monarch is fostering the intellectual growth and development of the youth, paving the way for a brighter future filled with possibilities.

The coalition also acknowledged the provision of free medical treatment by the monarch to ensure that the residents of Warri Kingdom have access to essential healthcare services without financial constraints, leading to healthier and more prosperous communities.

“It is heartening to witness such noble acts that reflect the deep sense of responsibility and care that His Majesty holds towards his subjects. His selfless actions serve as shining example of noble leadership and compassionate governance, embodying the true spirit of service and altruism.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation for His Majesty’s efforts and commitment to the Itsekiri people. We are grateful for his leadership and vision, which have brought hope and empowerment to our communities”, it added.