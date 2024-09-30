Cardoso, World Bank, IMF Brainstorm to Craft New Strategies for Inclusion Growth in Africa

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to develop actionable strategies to tackle issues of inclusive growth, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and climate resilience in Africa.

Cardoso participated in the high-level Bretton Woods at 80 Forum, where he represented Africa’s interests on the global financial stage.

He said the strategies will equip the continent to meet the demands of the present and future.

The forum, organised by IMF and World Bank Group (WBG), brought together a select group of global leaders at the historic Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to mark the 80th anniversary of the original conference that established the post-war global financial system.

Cardoso’s participation highlighted Nigeria and the continent’s growing influence in international economic dialogue, according to a statement from the central bank.

The event addressed issues around investment, inclusive growth, climate resilience, and the evolving role of multilateral financial institutions in a rapidly changing world.

The platform also offered a critical opportunity for reshaping the international financial architecture to meet the needs of emerging markets and developing economies.

The exclusive gathering included former executives of major global institutions and key figures shaping the future of markets, climate action, and social development, who came together to tackle the most pressing challenges in the global economy.

Cardoso’s selection reflected his leadership in central banking, as well as his experience as former head of Citibank Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State, the statement said.

It added that the CBN governor’s expertise and background in policymaking were invaluable in advocating solutions that addressed the unique financial challenges faced by African countries in advancing financial inclusion, driving economic reforms, and building resilient financial systems.

As the Bretton Woods institutions face calls for reform in the face of global challenges, Cardoso’s role in the landmark forum ensured that African perspectives were strongly represented.

“The governor’s involvement was particularly crucial as developing economies, especially in Africa, seek greater participation and representation in the governance and decision-making processes of global financial institutions,” the central bank added.

The Bretton Woods at 80 Forum concluded with key recommendations for the future

role of the IMF and World Bank in addressing global challenges.

“Cardoso’s contributions were central to ensuring that these institutions remain responsive to the diverse needs of regions around the world, as they work towards more inclusive and sustainable global financial systems that address the economic priorities of both emerging and advanced economies,” the statement said.

The apex bank boss specifically made a compelling case for Africa’s role in reshaping global financial structures.

The event commemorated the historic Bretton Woods conference, which laid the foundation for the post-war global financial system, reflecting on past successes and recalibrating the global financial architecture to meet the pressing challenges of today’s interconnected world.