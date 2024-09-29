Tinubu Names Nine-man Governing Board for North West Development Commission

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of nine-member inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to the Senate for confirmation.



According to a statement issued yesterday by the Media Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the move followed Tinubu’s signing of the North West Development Commission Bill into law on July 24, 2024, marking a crucial milestone in the commission’s establishment.



The nominees are Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa) as Chairman; Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano) as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and seven other members.



Others include: Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto); Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi); Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara); Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna); Hon. Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano); Shamsu Sule (Katsina) and Nasidi Ali (Jigawa).



The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the commission’s mandate of developing the North-west region.

The NWDC aims to catalyse growth, economic empowerment, and social development in the North-west region, addressing decades of neglect and insecurity.

According to a statement, President Tinubu remains committed to supporting the NWDC’s mission to bring sustainable development to the North-west.