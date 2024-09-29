Tinubu Appoints Tegbe As DG/Global Liaison for Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership reached by the two countries during the president’s visit in early September.

In a release issued on Sunday by the Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tegbe, a 1988 first-class civil engineering graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will report directly to the president.

The new appointee, who is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, will immediately submit a strategic action plan to enable Nigeria to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in Beijing.

As the czar of the strategic partnership, he will lead day-to-day operations, engage continuously with the Chinese counterparts, and ensure that all deliverables are met and synchronised with national development goals.

In the strategic plan, Tegbe will outline the specific deliverables, timelines and key performance indicators for each area of cooperation and this will include priority projects, projected investments and expected socio-economic outcomes.

At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping pledged ¥360 billion, or about $51 billion, in new financing to African nations in the next three years.

He also pledged support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent and create one million jobs.

During his official visit before the FOCAC, President Tinubu also obtained a commitment from President Xi to support Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer and job creation.

Nigeria and China, among others, agreed to collaborate on expanding Nigeria’s rail network, upgrading power distribution and creating new industrial parks.

The two countries committed to establishing hospital alliances and collaborating on medical research.

Under the agreement, Chinese healthcare professionals will be deployed to support Nigeria’s healthcare system.

China and Nigeria agreed to collaborate to advance education and talent development, focusing on vocational training, STEM education and academic exchanges.

Joint initiatives, such as establishing engineering technology academies and providing scholarships, will help equip Nigerian youth with skills needed in a modern workforce.

The two countries also planned to improve Nigeria’s agricultural practices through knowledge sharing, technology transfer and investment in sustainable farming techniques.

Tegbe, who will ensure the actualisation of the agreements, is 58 years old and had about 35 years of experience in business strategy.

He was the senior partner and head of advisory services at KPMG in Africa, with a portfolio and responsibilities that included the Middle East.