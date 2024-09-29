THE WORSENING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS  OF WOMEN

CHRISTIAN ITA contends that the current economic policies are impacting negatively on women and girls

ActionAid Nigeria recently launched two reports on the prevailing economic situation in the country and the attendant adverse effects on everyday lives of Nigerians, especially the female gender.

The reports which were an outcome of a meticulous research are respectively entitled “Austerity Measures, Poverty and Gender Inequality in Nigeria”, and “Impact of the Removal of Fuel Subsidies and Naira Floatation Policies On Nigerian Women, Girls.”

The two reports are detailed, insightful and thought provoking. They expose the vagaries and sufferings Nigerians face daily, especially the female population, in the face of the economic policies of the current administration.

However, “Impact of the Removal of Fuel Subsidy and Naira Floatation Policies On Nigerian Women, Girls” is more gender specific as it casts the spotlight on what some Nigerian women and girls are going through under current economic climate.

The findings were startling, distressing and unsettling. It revealed several unethical and morally degrading strategies some women and girls have resorted to in a bid to survive the economic situation.

For example, in today’s Nigeria, to pay school fees, feed and take care of their personal needs, some female undergraduates in various institutions of higher learning who are either self-sponsoring or from poor homes now engage in disguised prostitution popularly known as hook up. They pay their fees and meet their personal needs with proceeds from the hook up trade which in essence is transactional sexual activities.

Similarly, some economically vulnerable women now pimp their underage daughters to rich men in exchange for financial gratifications thus exposing such young girls to dangers.

Street begging by able-bodied women and girls is equally on the increase just as uninvited appearances at social events for the purpose of getting free food. Trekking long distances as a result of skyrocketing transport fares is now a new fancy among the female gender.

Inability to afford kerosene or cooking gas due to high costs has forced many housewives to switch to charcoal and firewood, the attendant health risks notwithstanding.

In the bid to either feed their children or establish low scale business, mostly roadside table businesses, according to the reports, more women have, in response to the current economic hardship, made a recourse to online loan apps for quick financial help.

However, the online loan lenders have proven to be sharks and predators to the women with their( the online lenders) cut-throat interest on loans and the propensity to harass and embarrass defaulters, including the publication of their names and phone numbers online.

The ActionAid reports indicate that the economic policies of the government place women and girls in disadvantaged and disquieting positions in some critical sectors of the society in comparison to men in terms of survivability.

In the education sector for example, the report revealed that 75 percent of female undergraduates who are averse to quasi-prostitution to meet their personal needs and school bills are most likely to drop out of school. In a nutshell, the reports established that more females than males are predisposed to either dropping out of school or not having access to education because of the policies.

Similarly, the reports emphasize some women’s and girls’ lack of access to social support programmes and financial resources. While some of such women are in formal employments, others are economically dependent.

The prevailing economic policies are equally impacting negatively on women and girls’ access to healthcare as could be gleaned from the reports.

Since the Naira floatation and removal of fuel subsidy, about 90 percent of women and girls have not been able to access health insurance. Poor wages are, according to the reports, attributable to this.

The studies have the overall goal of contributing to the building of a just and equitable economic policy environment embedded in a macroeconomic framework devoid of discrimination and inequality in a patriarchal society like Nigeria.

Sadly, however, more women and girls have since May 2023 when the Tinubu administration introduced the economic policies suffered untold gender inequality more than ever before.

Decreased women and girls’ economic independence says ActionAid, means that their empowerment is generally affected by socio- economic factors, chiefly the government’s economic policies.

The reports under review indicate that there has been a downward slide in women’s economic making decisions. Mercifully, however, various women network groups in the country, according to study, have risen to the occasion by putting strategies in place to ameliorate the parlous economic situation. Many of these network groups play pivotal roles in providing financial and emotional support to the economically vulnerable women and girls. The network groups are organized along socio-ethnic, cultural and religious lines.

ActionAid’s reports show that despite various coping strategies adopted by women and girls across the country, the stark realities of pitiable and worsening living conditions continue to stare them in the face.

Consequently, ActionAid believes and recommends the need to reverse the policies – fuel subsidy removal and Naira flotation. It also recommends, among others, the enhancement of access to microfinance credit facilities targeted at women entrepreneurs to help them start up and sustain businesses, implementation of vocational training and skill development programmes to enhance women’s employability and entrepreneurial capabilities, subsidizing healthcare, especially in the rural areas where poverty is prevalent, to make it more affordable, strengthening community health programmes and ensure they are adequately funded to provide basic healthcare services to women and girls.

ActionAid also recommends enhanced targeted cash transfer programmes to provide financial support to the most vulnerable women and girls, ensuring they are directly reached; investment in community- based social protection and interventions that are tailored to the specific needs of women and girls in different parts of the country.

and the engagement of women organisations and community leaders in the policymaking process, especially financial and economical, to ensure that the needs and voices of women and girls are adequately represented.

On the whole, ActionAid has succeeded in laying bare and bringing to the front burner of national discourse, Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals alongside austerity measures imposed by a economic policies which deepen poverty among women and girls.

Ita writes from Abuja