Stop Victimising Our Members, ASUU Tells FG

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the federal government to stop the alleged victimisation of its members across public universities in the country.

The union called on governments at all levels, especially the federal government, to fulfil all its agreements with the union to enable public universities to breathe.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Sokoto, the zonal chairman of the union, Prof Abubakar Yabo, said the memorandum of action (MoA) signed between the union and the federal government led to the suspension of their 2022 strike.



“Some of the agreements include the release of withheld three and a half months salaries due to the 2022 strike action, the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time and adjuncts appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

“Others include the release of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions, funding for revitalization of public universities captured in the 2023 federal government budget among others,” he said.



ASUU said rather than addressing what was mutually agreed upon, the government through some visitors of some state universities in conjunction with some vice-chancellors of some federal universities and their governing councils, have resulted in victimisation and outright emotional assault of its members.

“The union notes with disdain that while government and respective university administrators are supposed to uphold the truth and protect the sanctity of the public university system, they now serve as agents of destruction of the same system they are meant to protect and promote,” the statement added.



The union further disclosed “that the current economic hardships occasioned by the unpopular policies of governments at all levels have made the teaching and learning environment so unconducive and unbearable and as such, the government must protect and respect academic freedom.”

The statement said the union is amazed at the attitude of “some overzealous university Vice Chancellors in the zone who have become intoxicated with power and, thus, resort to the unwholesome antics of tyranny and victimisation of innocent members of our union.

“The zone hereby calls on the concerned universities to thread the path of civility and global best assigned by treating university academics with the decorum they deserve.”

It, however, called on the federal government to stop its anti-intellectual posture forthwith and treat public universities with dignity and respect by fulfilling what it agreed with the union.

“The survival of this nation is umbilically tied to the survival of public universities. Therefore, let them breathe, Mr. President,” he added.

The ASUU Sokoto zone comprises Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto; Umaru Musa Yaradua University, Kastina; Katsina State University of Science and Technology; Sokoto State University and Federal University, Dustin-ma.

Others include Federal University Birnin Kebbi; Federal University Gusau; Shehu Shagari University of Education Sokoto and Federal University, Zuru.