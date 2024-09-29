Speaker Obasa Celebrates Orelope-Adefulire at 65

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, as she marks her 65th birthday.

Obasa, in a statement by his media office, described Orelope-Adefulire as a shining star who continues to make Lagos proud years after serving the State as Deputy Governor.

I’m a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Speaker Obasa said Princess Orelope-Adefulire’s leadership style, commitment to service and dedication to whatever responsibilities placed before her had consistently marked her out as one to be celebrated.

“As the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), our former Deputy Governor is known to have initiated and implemented many strategic intervention programmes that have assisted in the growth and progress of Nigeria,” the Speaker said.

Noting that such interventions have helped to resolve challenges in the education and economic sectors of the country, Obasa said Princess Orelope-Adefulire remains a cherished asset to Nigeria.

“Through her office, the Federal Government has intervened in the areas of women empowerment, support for children and creation of skills acquisition centres spread across the country.

“It is on record that as Deputy Governor of Lagos, Princess Orelope-Adefulire co-sponsored the Child Right’s Law and the Domestic Violence Law in Lagos State (2007).

“She is noted to have also facilitated the establishment of 22 functional skills acquisition centres for the unemployed. The 176-bed transit home for the victims of domestic violence and abuse still stands as a testament of her passion for a better Nigeria.

“I join your family, friends and associates to celebrate you today and on behalf of my family and colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish you the best of the years ahead in good health, divine wisdom and capacity to continue to play positive roles for the progress of our country,” the statement said.