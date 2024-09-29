Power Couple, Gbenga and Adetutu Afolabi Celebrate Partnership 

Adetutu Afolabi, the dynamic Managing Director of Wellness Group, a leading healthcare giant, is a shining example of a woman living her dreams and embracing her aspirations. Her unwavering commitment, sharp business acumen, and clear vision have revolutionised her business landscape.

One of the cornerstones of her success is the robust and symbiotic partnership she shares with her husband, Gbenga Afolabi. Together, they have set a new standard for aspiring couples, showcasing the immense benefits of a solid partnership in marriage and business.

Their journey, marked by sweet and bitter experiences, is a testament to their resilience. They have weathered every storm with grace and strength, thereby inspiring others with unwavering determination. Today, their tireless efforts and perseverance are yielding bountiful dividends. Their business empire continues to soar with an ever-growing list of prestigious clients.

Those who know Adetutu personally are not surprised by her accomplishments, as her passion and drive for success began to manifest from her early years. Her rise to prominence simply fulfils a destiny she has long been destined for.

A pharmacy graduate from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Adetutu has remained resolute in navigating the turbulent waters of business with integrity, hard work and faith. Her success story continues to inspire many women who aspire to balance building a thriving business empire with fulfilling roles as wives and mothers.

As the famous saying goes, ‘When the snail crawls, the shell follows’, Adetutu and her husband continue to grow astronomically as a unit and a formidable team, united by their shared values and vision for the future.

Recently, the power couple enrolled at Hult International Business School for their doctoral degrees in entrepreneurship to further hone their business and leadership skills. The focus, as gathered, is to master areas such as management, financial decisions, and risk analysis.

An alumna of the prestigious Lagos Business School, Adetutu has often credited her husband’s unwavering support as the driving force behind her resilience and success. His support, she disclosed, has given her the wings to soar, a partnership that reflects not only in their flourishing business ventures but also in their personal lives.