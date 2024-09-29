Obi Links Insecurity in Africa to Poverty, Unemployment, Inequality, Corruption

*Insists over 60% of Nigerians are poor

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the security challenges bedevilling Africa were directly linked to poverty, with over 50 per cent of the population multi-dimensionally poor.



Speaking at the weekend in Athens, the Greek capital, at an international dialogue of global leaders that includes former Presidents and top government officials, Obi listed unemployment, corruption, poverty, and inequality among the factors militating against security and peaceful co-existence in Africa.

Ibrahim Umar, Obi said: “I joined global leaders, former presidents, prime ministers, serving and retired senior government officials, military chiefs, renowned academics, sports personalities, and others in Athens, Greece, for a leadership dialogue focused on governance, particularly in the areas of security and the economy in today’s world, and the lessons for future leaders.



“In my brief presentation, I emphasised that as leaders, we must acknowledge the profound global and generational transformations confronting us. Despite vast human and material resources, there remain significant unmet needs in global governance,” he explained.

Obi said Africa faces high levels of insecurity, alarming corruption, worsening poverty, huge youth unemployment, and gross inequality.



He noted that urgent attention must be given to enhancing collective security, lifting people out of poverty, and reducing injustice and inequality in society.

The former Anambra State governor said corruption must be tackled with vigour and leaders must invest in critical areas of development to improve health and education while addressing poverty, unemployment, hunger, and other pressing societal challenges.



He attributed poverty to many African countries underinvesting in critical areas of development, such as health and education, calling on future leaders to take bold, accelerated, just and transformative actions to achieve far-reaching and people-centred development.

The LP leader stressed that Nigeria has all the resources needed to move in the right direction if the people are committed to placing the nation on the right path.



