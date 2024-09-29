LG Brings Sustainability, Innovation to IFA 2024 with Eco-friendly Appliances 

LG Electronics has launched its latest range of energy-efficient home appliances, designed to reduce power consumption and address Africa’s unique energy challenges.

In line with the global push for sustainability, LG’s new appliances boast industry-leading energy efficiency, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goal of transitioning to a green economy.

Product Director, Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Nigeria, Oktae Kim, said: “As a responsible global citizen, LG Electronics is dedicated to developing eco-friendly solutions, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting sustainable living in Africa.

We will continue to leverage our advanced core technologies, including inverter and component solutions, to deliver an expanded lineup of appliances with industry-leading energy efficiency.”

LG’s latest washing machine and dryer set new standards for energy efficiency. The washing machine can perform a new drum motion that helps deliver clean laundry while minimizing the energy consumption of its Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) motor. The washer intelligently adjusts the motor’s RPM in real-time, contributing to the appliance’s impressive A-55 percent energy rating and preventing laundry from tangling or twisting. Additionally, LG’s new washing machine comes with a Microplastic Care cycle that reduces the shedding of microplastics from laundry, as well as the ezDispense™ feature, which automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent for each load.

Meanwhile, the efficient, new dryer has an A+++-26 percent energy rating. Both of LG’s latest laundry appliances are equipped with AI-driven innovations; the washing machine’s AI DD motor and AI Wash feature offer enhanced fabric-sensing capabilities and strong performance, while the dryer’s AI Dry™ provides accurate moisture detection and optimal drying for a range of different materials and laundry items. The washing machine can also automatically set cycle and temperature options based on usage patterns and change the order in which cycles are displayed on the control panel (according to usage-frequency) for a more convenient user experience.

Offering the lowest energy consumption of any refrigerator currently on the market, the new LG bottom-freezer refrigerator has an A-25 percent energy rating and brings style to the kitchen with its premium flat door design. In addition, the new model generates only 29dB during operation for a more peaceful kitchen environment.

Along with A++ energy efficiency, LG’s new 60-centimeter (24-inch) built-in InstaView™ oven presents a variety of cutting-edge features and AI technologies to elevate the culinary experience. The oven provides a total of 80 Auto Cook modes, and, with Gourmet AI, can identify the dish being cooked through its built-in camera, and automatically select the appropriate cooking mode from a database of 30 recipes.

Making life in the kitchen that much easier, LG’s InstaView technology lets users check on their meal’s progress without even having to open the door, helping to preserve the temperature inside the oven and prevent energy waste.

Incorporating the company’s power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor, the new LG QuadWash dishwasher has an energy efficiency rating of A-20 percent.