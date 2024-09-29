  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Bassey, Iwobi Triumph with Fulham Away at Aina, Awoniyi’s Forest

Sper Eagles stars Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In one of the late Premier League actions last night, Fulham came top away from home with a lone goal win at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Both sides had Super Eagles stars on parade, with Iwobi and Bassey on the Cottagers’ roster, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina started for Forest.

Fulham have been in fine form recently, and they were the slight favourites to get the win. They dominated the earlier proceedings while Nottingham Forest were content catching them on the counter.

Awoniyi had a good chance to score in the 19th minute after getting on the end of a nice pass. Unfortunately for him, he smashed his volley just wide. The first half did not see many chances and it ended goalless. Awoniyi had just one shot on goal and by the break, coach Nuno Espirito Santo decided to take him off for Anthony Elanga.

However, that did not give Forest the attacking edge they were looking for. Rather, just three minutes into the second half, they conceded a penalty. Fulham striker Raul Jimenez made no mistake as he converted with aplomb to make it 1-0 to his side.

Iwobi had a good chance to score in the 61st minute after a nice build-up from the midfield. But his strike was blocked by a defender. Despite the fact that they were searching for goals, Nottingham Forest failed to create much in the final third.

Aina was decent, but could not do much in the attacking third. On the other hand, Bassey was sturdy at the back for Fulham. After 90 minutes, the game ended 1-0 in favour of Fulham.

