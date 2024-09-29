Accolades for Dupe Olusola as She Arrives the ‘5th Floor’

Modupe Olusola is, by every standard, a woman of pride and envy for her gender. She is successfully thriving in a male-dominated world with her brilliance, intelligence, suave and finicky nature. These attributes distinguish her in the banking, agricultural, and now the hospitality sectors where she currently operates.

Blessed with ravishing beauty and a graceful gait, Olusola who is a graduate of the University of Leicester and the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, has a very sociable and affable personality.

As the head of Marketing at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Olusola invented innovative ways that contributed to the bank’s leap in fortune. This propelled her to the top echelons, and today she is the second female to wear the title of CEO of Transcorp. Since 2020, when she assumed the role, Olusola has gained investors’ confidence, with increasing Returns on Investment (ROI), while customers of the hospitality hub in Abuja commended the innovative ways of service delivery.

Last Thursday, September 26, Olusola’s joy knew no bounds as she gracefully joined the golden club. It was gathered that her colleagues and friends gave her a surprise birthday package, and celebrated her success with an outpour of appreciation and tributes.