Tinubu Names Nine-man Governing Board for North West Development Commission

* Appoints Ginsau Chairman, Ma’aji MD

* Forwards nominees list to Senate for confirmation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of a nine-member inaugural Governing Board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to the Senate for confirmation.

According to a release issued on Saturday by Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the move followed

President Tinubu’s signing of the North West Development Commission Bill into law on 24 July, 2024 marking a crucial milestone in the commission’s establishment.

The Board nominees include Ambassador Haruna Ginsau (Jigawa) as Chairman, while

Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano) will serve as the Managing Director/CEO.

Other members of the board include Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto), Hon. Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi), Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara), and Hon. Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna).

Other NWDC Board members are Hon. Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano), Shamsu Sule (Katsina) and Nasidi Ali (Jigawa).

The nominated board members are expected to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the commission’s mandate of developing the North-west region.

The NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region.

President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North-west is steadfast.